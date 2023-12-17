TRENTON — The Wilmington finished 14th and had four top six finishers Saturday at the Edgewood Invitational wrestling tournament.

Josiah Puller was second, Brylin Ruddle fourth, Max McCoy fifth and Alonzo Woody sixth in their respective weight classes.

Puller was the runnerup at 126 pounds, dropping his championship match at 126 pounds to Jonah McCloskey of Simon Kenton.

Brylin Ruddle was fourth at 285 pounds, losing the consolation final by pin to Demetrius Stanley of Lakota East in 2:30.

McCoy won his fifth place match 7-6 over Cristian Mireles of Oak Hills at 120 pounds.

Woody lost his match for fifth place and placed sixth at 106 pounds.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2023

Edgewood Invitational

TEAM SCORES:

Great Crossing 204; Miamisburg 191; Edgewood 147; Preble Shawnee 139; Lakota East 137; Simon Kenton 118.5; Brookville 116; Northmont 111.5; Alter 107.5; Norwood 105.5; Valley View 101; Middletown 95; Oak Hills 91; Wilmington 78.5; Xenia 74; Milford 66; Kings 58; Carlisle 57.5; Springfield 51; Madison 49; Monroe 42; Talawanda 37; Turpin 26; Dixie 15; Deer Park 0

106: Alonzo Woody 6th

120: Max McCoy 5th

126: Josiah Puller 2nd

285: Brylin Ruddle 4th