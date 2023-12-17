GREENFIELD — Undaunted by an early deficit, Clinton-Massie rallied to defeat McClain 37-36 Saturday in a tough non-league girls basketball game.

“Battled the whole game,” Massie coach Hilma Crawford said. “Greenfield is always a very tough place to play and to get a win there is a very good confidence builder.”

Hailey Myers led the Falcons (3-7) with 12 points and four steals. Alex Pence had 10 points and three assists. Emma Redman grabbed a team-high six rebounds.

Massie fell behind 14-5 after one quarter.

And after two straight losses, the Falcons were not in a good place.

But on this day, the Falcons pecked away at the deficit and slowly climbed back in the game.

“Just chipped away at the lead throughout the game,” Crawford said. “A lot of effort and grit. Really starting to show some team toughness.”

Clinton-Massie played solid defense after the first quarter and made 11 of 14 free throws to claim the victory.

SUMMARY

Dec 16, 2023

@McClain High School

Clinton-Massie 37, McClain 36

CM^5^11^13^8^^37

GM^14^5^9^8^^36

(36) McCLAIN (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Hutchinson 0-0-0-0 Saunders 0-0-0-0 Pryor 2-1-1-6 Montesic 2-0-1-5 Havens 0-0-0-0 Jett 2-2-4-10 Barnes 2-0-5-9 Wright 0-0-2-2 Kenberry 0-0-0-0 Lovett 1-0-2-4 TOTALS 9-3-15/24-36

(37) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Myers 3-0-6-12 Swope 1-0-0-2 Redman 2-1-0-5 Davis 0-0-1-1 Pence 3-0-4-10 Bayless 0-0-0-0 Long 3-1-0-7 Sandlin 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 12-2-11/14-37

FIELD GOALS: M (6-33); CM (12-32) Long 3-5 Redman 2-5

3 PT FIELD GOALS: M (3-20); CM (2-6)

FREE THROWS: M (15-24); CM 11-14 (Pence 4-4 Myers 6-8

REBOUNDS: M-37; CM-22 (Redman 6 Pence 5 Long 5 Myers 3 Davis 1 Bayless 1 Swope 1)

ASSISTS: M-1; CM-8 (Pence 3 Bayless 2 Myers 1 Redman 1 Davis 1)

STEALS: M-0; CM-11 (Myers 4 Redman 2 Pence 2 Bayless 1 Swope 1 Long 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: M-0; CM-0

TURNOVERS: M-14; CM-23