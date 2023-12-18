The Clinton County Republican Women’s Club recently met at the Wilmington Municipal building for its 2023 Christmas party.

Committee members Bev Mayo, Judy Gano, Kathy Harmon, Linda King planned a delicious steak and chicken dinner catered by McCoy’s catering. Dan Mayo led the group in prayer.

A short meeting was held after the dinner. The CCRWC members voted to increase the Lois M. Allen scholarship to $1,000.This scholarship is available to all 2024 Clinton County high school graduates planning on continuing their education.

The application is available on the Clinton County GOP women website as well as from any of the members. The scholarship was previously the Dorothy Z. Bicker scholarship for $500.

The raffle for the Lincoln Day dinner was discussed, and a committee will meet and make the final decisions. The meeting was adjourned just in time for Santa’s and Mrs. Claus’ arrival. Members were able to tell Santa and Mrs. Claus their Christmas wishes and get a photo with the Clauses followed by a lively gift exchange.

Several candidates for the March primary were present, the candidates will be able to share their Republican values and qualifications at the Jan. 8, 2024 meeting.

They ended the evening singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”