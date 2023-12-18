East Clinton improves the 8-0 in conference play, the boys did good the first game struggle a little bit, but when they got the bakers, they all came together and really did good

WILMINGTON — The East Clinton boys and Blanchester girls won matches Monday at Royal Z Lanes.

The Astros topped the Wildcats 2654 to 2348 with Austin Alloy leading the way with a 391 series. The win puts East Clinton at 8-0 in the SBAAC National Division.

EC coach Dale Wallace said his team struggled early but flourished in the baker games with scores of 193, 259, 202 and 175.

Jarod Daniels had a 254 game for Blanchester.

In the girls match, East Clinton had just two bowlers. Serena Williams led with a 232 series.

Blanchester was led by Lainey Dameron who finished with a 303.

SUMMARY

Dec 18, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

East Clinton vs Blanchester

Girls Results

Blan 1633, East Clinton 491

EC: Liz Williams 76, 92; Serena Williams 100, 132 (176, 224) baker games 24, 22, 45

BLAN: Lainey Dameron 148, 155; Lauren Kaehler 100, 117; Nikita White 98, na; Lily Roy 130, 131; Katelyn Toles 136, 148; Myla Skates na, 106 (612, 657) baker games 110, 110, 144 (364)

Boys Results

East Clinton 2654, Blanchester 2348

EC: Austin Alloy 187, 204; Preston Behr 165, 170; Dakoetah Lancey 156, 203; Lukas Runk 180, 185; Ricky Kempke 182, 193 (870, 955) baker games 193, 259, 202, 175 (829)

BLAN: Randy Eckman 152, 138; Isaiah Gray 113, 218; Sebastian Smith 145, 162; Jarod Daniels 148, 254; Dane Skates 149, 169 (707, 941) baker games 258, 134, 166, 142 (700)