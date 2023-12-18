CINCINNATI — Clinton-Massie took home three first-place trophies Sunday at the Warrior Classic bowling tournament at Madison Bowl.

The Clinton-Massie boys won the team championship with Sam Massie the top individual. Jacelyn Lawson was the top individual in the girls tournament.

The girls were third overall with a 2,363. Lawson had a 602 series, with games of 210, 168 and 224. Ava Dondero was sixth overall with a 433.

“The girls did a great job being down two starters,” CM coach Tyler Hayslip said. “Being able to face Division II competition really shows where they are when we go to sectionals in February.”

The Massie boys had a 3,644 team total over three team games and four baker games.

Individually, Massie had a 653 series with games of 221, 242 and 190. Brandon Moritz was third overall in the boys tournament with a 617 series (234, 191, 192).

“The boys came together being down one starter,” Hayslip said. “Sam and Brandon had big days which gave us the push we needed.”

Wyatt Smith had a 580 (178, 209, 193) and Corvin Pittenger had a 576 (193, 180, 203).