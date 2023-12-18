WILMINGTON — Despite below average scores for the most part, Wilmington’s girls remained unbeaten in the SBAAC American Division Monday with a win over Clinton-Massie.

Kylie Fisher had a 222 game but none of the other individual scores were above 169.

“As a team, we struggled,” WHS coach Joe Gigandet said. “Well below our team average.”

SUMMARY

Dec 18, 2023

@Royal Z Lanes

Wilmington 2244, Clinton-Massie 1765

CM: Saydi H na, 129; Shelby Robinson 136, 93; Ava Dondero 159, 116; Jacelyn Lawson 156, 151; Riley B 83, 131; Haley H 100, na (644, 620) baker games 113, 119, 114, 155 (501)

WILM: Reagen Reese 135, 116; Mackenzie Pyle 159, na; Izzy Rhoads 141, 148; Kiley Comberger na, 169; Kylie Fisher 161, 222; Emily Gerard 134, 136 (730, 791) baker games 212, 161, 184, 166 (723)