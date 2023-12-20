BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Wildcats dominated in their home opener Tuesday versus the Reading Blue Devils with stifling defense in a 57-44 win.

From the minute the opening whistle blew, Blanchester was hot. A forced turnover on Reading’s opening possession quickly turned into an open three for Nick Taylor, and it wasn’t long before Evan Malott knocked down another as the Wildcats took an 8-0 lead early.

The Blue Devils found a point at the line, but the Wildcats remained dominant defensively, closing out the first on a 6-3 run and leading 14-4. All of the Blue Devil’s points in the first came from free throws.

Coach Malott has preached defense all season and knew it’d be a key to victory, saying, “That’s been our main focus since we started day one. We know we’re gonna struggle to score, so we better be able to stop teams, so it has been our top priority this year.”

Blanchester didn’t let up starting the second quarter. Bryce Sipple, who finished with a game-high 29 points, drove hard on the opening possession and knocked down a lay-in. Seconds later, Nainoa Tangonan stole the ball and hit a big triple forcing a Reading timeout.

The Blue Devils got two more at the line before Blan rattled off another 8-0 run. The Reading crowd began to become restless from multiple technical fouls before Phillip Nolan made a long three for the first Reading field goal of the night. The on-court action quickly became a sidenote, however, as one of Reading’s cheerleaders was ejected causing even more outrage from the crowd.

A Reading free throw put an end to the half as the Wildcats still led 28-10.

Sipple opened the second half scoring with a great drive but it was instantly countered by Connor Davis kicking off a back-and-forth third quarter with the Blan scoring 9 of the final 15 and taking a 39-18 lead into the fourth.

The final quarter of play saw even more off-the-court antics as following multiple calls against Reading a fan had to be ejected.

Even with the win, Malott knows the Wildcats can be better. “The biggest thing is we have to start taking care of the ball better. We did not do a good job of that tonight. One of the things I addressed with the boys, victory is great, and every W is awesome, but there are a lot of things we have to do better to consistently compete, and taking care of the ball is atop of that list.”

SUMMARY

Dec 19, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 57, Reading 44

B^14^14^11^18^^57

R^4^6^8^26^^44

(57) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Sipple 9-0-11-29, Tangonan 1-1-2-5, Burress 0-0-0-0, Taylor 4-1-0-9, Wymer 0-0-0-0, Culberson 0-0-0-0, Cromer 1-0-0-2, Byrom 0-0-0-0, Malott 3-1-3-11, Bradley 0-0-1-1, TOTALS 18-4-17-57

(44) READING (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Nash 0-0-1-1, Smith 0-0-0-0, VanderMeulen 0-0-3-3, Davis 4-0-4-12, Foster 1-1-1-4, Reed 0-0-0-0, Nolan 3-2-0-8, Nie 0-0-0-0, Griffin 2-0-0-4, Aden 0-0-0-0, Webb 0-0-3-3, Powers 3-2-1-9, Chen 0-0-0-0, Goerner 0-0-0-0, Hess 0-0-0-0, TOTALS 13-5-13-44