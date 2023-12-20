OWENSVILLE — Clermont Northeastern outscored Clinton-Massie 26-11 in the first and third quarters Tuesday on the way to a 50-35 win.

The 35 points is the lowest of the season for the Falcons. Clinton-Massie (3-3) has lost three straight after winning three in a row to star the year.

Jerry Trout made four three-pointers and led Massie with 14 points.

Miles Theetge had five rebounds and two assists. Avden Faucett, Cale Wilson and Tayten McCoy led the Falcons with two steals each.

The Rockets are 6-2 on the year.

Clinton-Massie committed 25 turnovers.

The Falcons didn’t fare well coming out of the lockerroom. They trailed 11-3 after one quarter then kept pace with the Rockets in the second before trailing 24-15 at halftime.

Clermont Northeastern pushed its way to a 39-23 advantage after three quarters.

SUMMARY

Dec 19, 2023

@Clermont NE High School

Rockets 50, Falcons 35

CM^3^12^8^12^^35

CNE^11^13^15^11^^50

(35) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dillion 1-0-0-2 Faucett 3-0-0-6 Theetge 1-0-1-3 Trout 4-4-2-14 Wilson 2-0-1-5 Denehy 1-0-0-2 Flint 0-0-0-0 Leahy 0-0-0-0 McCoy 0-0-0-0 Mills 1-1-0-3 Phipps 0-0-0-0 Rodman 0-0-0-0 Trampler 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 13-5-4-35

FIELD GOALS: CM (13-38)

3 PT FIELD GOALS: CM (5-19) Trout 4-9

FREE THROWS: CM (4-7)

REBOUNDS: CM-18 (Theetge 5 Trout 4 Wilson 3 Rodman 2 Dillion 1 Faucett 1 Leahy 1 Trampler 1)

ASSISTS: CM-5 (Theetge 2 Trout 1 Rodman 1 Trampler 1)

STEALS: CM-10 (Faucett 2 Wilson 2 McCoy 2 Dillion 1 Theetge 1 Trout 1 Rodman 1)

BLOCKED SHOTS: CM-0

TURNOVERS: CM-25