WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 29-year-old Blanchester male for allegedly obstructing official business and receiving stolen property at 7:03 p.m. on December 8. According to the report, deputies recovered a stolen vehicle from a Reeder Road residence in Blanchester/Vernon Township. The vehicle belonged to a business in Washington Court House.

• Deputies arrested a 35-year-old Washington Court House male for alleged criminal trespass at 4:56 p.m. on December 9. According to the report, deputies had responded a report of trespassing at a Sabina residence on Hulse Street. Deputies seized a crystal substance, a bottle containing an unknown liquid, and two hypodermic syringes.

• At 3 p.m. on December 11, an Adams Township female reported a domestic violence incident that occurred at her residence on U.S. 22-3. The report indicates the victim had apparent minor injuries. A 43-year-old male would be charged with alleged domestic violence, according to court documents.

• At 3:06 a.m. on December 10, deputies responded to a domestic disturbance at a Vernon Township residence. According to the report, a 65-year-old male had apparent minor injuries caused by his son. Alcohol was suspected to be involved. The case remains under investigation.

• At 9:31 a.m. on December 16, a 39-year-old Clarksville female reported someone stole her vehicle “when her husband got arrested.” The report lists the vehicle as a black 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee. A 28-year-old New Lebanon female was listed as the suspect. The incident took place at a residence on Old State Route 73 in Wilmington/Union Township.

• At 9:49 a.m. on December 6, a Wilmington male reported five gold bars were stolen from him. The bars were valued at $75,000.

• At 11:08 a.m. on December 9, deputies located a wanted person with a used hypodermic syringe. The subject was located on West Main Street in Clarksville. The suspect was listed as a 28-year-old female from Goshen. Deputies seized a bag of needle caps and phone along with the needle.

