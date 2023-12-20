As the fall semester draws to a close, the Clinton-Massie Great Oaks FFA chapter reflects on a season marked by remarkable accomplishments, community engagement, and educational growth. Under the guidance of their dedicated advisor Alexandra Oeder, the chapter has not only expanded its membership but also made significant strides in various activities and events, as explained by Oeder.

The semester kicked off with a bang as the chapter gathered for its inaugural FFA meeting and recruitment event, attracting over 25 new and returning members present. The atmosphere was festive as participants engaged in a lively cornhole tournament and shared a pizza feast following the official meeting.

In September, the focus shifted to livestock judging team practices, led by coach Jacob Miller. The chapter had the privilege of hosting Ohio FFA Vice President at-Large, Lauren Thornhill, who conducted workshops on leadership and FFA. The students seized the opportunity to delve into discussions about FFA involvement and demonstrated a keen interest in the subject.

The chapter also played host to local farmers and David Moss, the superintendent of Clinton-Massie Schools, during a meeting to showcase the program’s successes. Seeking valuable input from the local agriculture industry, the gathering aimed to enhance the program’s impact on students’ future success in the agriculture sector.

September concluded with a successful outing to the Farm Science Review and the Eastern Brown FFA Alumni Livestock Judging contest. The chapter’s livestock judging team secured an impressive second place, with individual achievements by Taylor Collett (fourth place) and John Evans (10th place).

October brought festivity to the chapter as they participated in the homecoming parade with a vibrant float and generous candy distribution. The highlight of the month was the Greenhand Day, where first-year FFA members and greenhand degree recipients received insights into FFA and its future opportunities.

In November, 11 students embarked on a journey to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, where they explored Kelsay Farms and gained insights into evolving agricultural practices. The convention featured memorable moments, including a Lainey Wilson concert, a hypnotist show, and a Buckeye Bash.

Oeder said, “We attended the Lainey Wilson concert and then started our second day with an opening session and a keynote address from Juan Bendana. We finished off our second day of convention with a hypnotist show where one of our chaperones was hypnotized! We then went to the Buckeye Bash and danced the night away with many other FFA members from Ohio.”

The month concluded with a visit to Miami Trace High School for FFA Leadership Night, where Ohio FFA officers facilitated a range of leadership activities. December commenced with the Greenhand Ceremony, where friends and family celebrated first-year FFA members receiving their Greenhand Degrees on stage.

Holiday spirit was in full swing as the chapter hosted an FFA Christmas party and engaged in a heartwarming community service event. Twenty FFA members and parents came together to wrap over 500 gifts for the Holiday Helpers program, spreading joy in the Clinton-Massie community, explained Oeder.

Looking ahead to the new year, the Clinton-Massie Great Oaks FFA chapter is enthusiastic about building on its successes, fostering leadership, and making a positive impact in the world of agriculture and beyond.