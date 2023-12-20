The Clinton-Massie eighth grade girls basketball team defeated Blanchester 24-22 Tuesday night.

Coach Brianna Machado said the entire squad contributed. They played well defensively and were able to adjust on the fly, she added.

Bristol Brady had six points and four rebounds. Tynnleigh McCallister had four points while Madison Brinck had four points and four rebounds. Hayden Shumaker scored four points and grabbed a rebound.

Gwenyth Foust had four points and Bella Robinette pulled down four rebounds. Kailey Wax and Renni Sagraves had two points each. Molly Grant had a rebound and a steal. Peyton Wilkin came up with a steal as well.