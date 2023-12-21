The Friends of the Wilmington Public Library recently donated 58 bundles (four to a bundle) of age-appropriate books to the Ho Ho Shop of Clinton County for gifting to children in the county this Christmas season.

The Clinton County Ho Ho Shop is a nonprofit organization that, along with its sponsors and friends in the community, help families in need by providing Christmas gifts for their children.

The Friends of the Wilmington Public Library was founded in 1979 as a volunteer organization dedicated to supporting the Wilmington Public Library and in recent years, the new Clinton-Massie branch. Its purpose is to recruit volunteers to support the library and the freedom to read as expressed in the American Library Association Bill of Rights.

In addition to special events to encourage reading, the Friends of the Wilmington Public Library collect and stock two collections of donated books at the Wilmington Public Library, one for adults and one for children that are available for cash donations. The collections are accessible anytime the library is open.

The group is always looking for new members and book donations. Follow it on Facebook at the Friends of the Wilmington Public Library of Clinton County.