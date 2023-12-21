WILMINGTON — The City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation Board recently passed a resolution to support a project to build pickleball courts within an existing city park, according to interim park board director Lori Williams, with the exact location to be determined.

The motion was predicated on the assumption that local pickleball players and supporters would secure funding for the new courts.

The project has gained traction, as has the sport of pickleball, which according to media reports is now the fastest growing sport ever. According to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, “Pickleball continued its incredible rise in America and remains the fastest-growing sport. Participation nearly doubled in 2022, increasing by 85.7% year-over-year and by an astonishing 158.6% over three years.”

Jody Drake, City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation athletic coordinator, added that “over the last 10 years we have seen the growth in pickleball at our local park. Cathy Fay has been at the forefront since the beginning. We are excited about the possibility of new pickleball courts at the park and we are always looking for ways to improve and give more options for those that come to our parks.”

Many of the nearly 50 local pickleball survey respondents shared their enthusiasm for the sport, highlighting both the physical activity and the social connections that the sport provides. One local pickleballer responded to the survey question “Why do you play pickleball?” with a sentiment heard time and time again, “Great physical exercise, wonderful social interaction and encouragement! Everyone is really nice! I have made a lot of good friends playing pickleball.”

Cathy Fay and Steve Conley echoed the positive aspects of the sport, as well as praised the City of Wilmington Park Board for its commitment to supporting the project to build new courts.

For more information, contact Lori Williams at [email protected] or (937) 374-9455.