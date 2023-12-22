The Clinton-Massie seventh grade girls basketball team defeated Blanchester 34-17 Tuesday night.

Bristol Brady led Clinton-Massie with 18 points. Ariel Owens scored all 17 of Blanchester’s points.

Coach Jimmy Brady said Marcela Kolb-Ceballos and Nahaeh Myers had solid games rebounding and on defense.

(17) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Adkin 0-0-0-0 Cox 0-0-0-0 Owens 6-2-1-15 Moe 0-0-0-0 Purvis 0-0-0-0 Blatnik 0-0-0-0 Roush 0-0-0-0 Jacob 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 6-2-1-17

(34) CLINTON-MASSIE (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kolb 0-0-0-0 Burton 0-0-0-0 Brady 8-0-2-18 McCallister 1-0-0-2 Lamb 3-0-2-8 Myers 0-0-0-0 Sagraves 2-0-0-4 TOTALS 15-0-4-34