WILMINGTON — Battling injuries and sickness, Wilmington split matches with Franklin and Western Brown Wednesday night at the middle school gym.

The Hurricane defeated the Broncos 49-6 and lost to the Wildcats 48-27.

Coach Kelly Tolliver said the absences left the Hurricane with a partial lineup “but the team did put together some really good matches. We are very happy with Brylin Ruddle’s progress (at 285). He seems to get better each week and has been working better from the bottom.”

Tolliver also noted senior Caydn Denniston on a tech fall against Western Brown and freshman Max McCoy in picking up a pair of wins with a pin and tech fall.

The WHS coach said the match of the night came at 132 where Wilmington freshman Josiah Puller pulled off a 5-3 overtime win against Franklin’s ranked sophomore Dareyan Egner.

“(Josiah) put it away with a hard-fought takedown,” Tolliver said. “The match was intense and Josiah found a way to score when it mattered. He’s got great instincts.”

SUMMARY

Dec 20, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington vs Western Brown, Franklin

Franklin 48, Wilmington 27

106: Shane Neal (W) over (F) (For.)

113: Double Forfeit

120: Spencer Blair (F) over (W) (For.)

126: Max McCoy (W) over Brady Lucas (F) (Fall 2:39)

132: Josiah Puller (W) over Dareyan Egner (F) (SV-1 5-3)

138: Tucker Campbell (F) over Darius Stewart (W) (Fall 1:53)

144: Acheron Marcum (F) over Matthias Brausch (W) (Fall 0:55)

150: Junior Creager (F) over Caydn Denniston (W) (Fall 2:57)

157: Carter Reed (F) over (W) (For.)

165: Jack Berry (F) over (W) (For.)

175: Jack Berry (F) over Kyle McBrayer (W) (Fall 0:32)

190: Donavon Purdue (W) over (F) (For.)

215: Braydon Isaacs (F) over Alexander Bennett (W) (Fall 0:43)

285: Brylin Ruddle (W) over Izak Bowman (F) (Fall 0:52)

–

Wilmington 49, Western Brown 6

106: Shane Neal (W) over (WB) (For.)

113: Double Forfeit

120: Double Forfeit

126: Max McCoy (W) over Nathan Hite (WB) (TF 19-4 4:52)

132: Josiah Puller (W) over James Schroeder (WB) (Fall 1:14)

138: Camdyn Cunningham (WB) over Maddox Engram (W) (Fall 1:29)

144: Matthias Brausch (W) over (WB) (For.)

150: Caydn Denniston (W) over James Dick (WB) (TF 21-5 4:42)

157: Double Forfeit

165: Double Forfeit

175: Kyle McBrayer (W) over Ja`Clay Newland (WB) (Def.)

190: Donavon Purdue (W) over Adam Pena (WB) (Fall 3:54)

215: Paul McKnight (W) over Izaiah Snow (WB) (Fall 1:16)

285: Brylin Ruddle (W) over Arlo Propeck (WB) (Dec 6-0)