The Clinton County Port Authority held its final scheduled meeting of 2023 on Dec. 14 and set its schedule for 2024.

“We are proposing a schedule following our current pattern of meeting on the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m.,” said Executive Director Alex Beres.

Board members approved the schedule as presented. It will be posted on the various social media outlets of the Wilmington Air Park and the Clinton County Port Authority, as well as shared with the local media outlets.

Also at the December meeting, the board reviewed and approved three items from the finance committee. It approved the payment of bills from November as well as an amendment to the 2023 budget. That amendment was to reflect the most updated revenues and expenses for the end of the year financials. It also approved the appropriation for 2024.

The Clinton County Port Authority is a special purpose government formed to operate transportation infrastructure and lead economic development efforts. Designated by Clinton County, the City of Wilmington, and the CIC of Wilmington as the lead economic development agency for the county, it coordinates with the Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio to attract jobs to, and retain jobs in, the area.