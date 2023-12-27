CLINTON COUNTY — Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District Chief Robert Wysong has passed away following a medical emergency that occurred on Christmas Eve, according to a Facebook post from the Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District.

The post reads: “It is with the utmost regret we inform the community of the passing of Chief Robert Wysong. Chief Wysong was finally able to rest after an incredible fight following a critical medical emergency that occurred on Christmas Eve, accompanied by family & friends. At this time, we kindly request that everyone please respect the privacy of Chief Wysong’s family as well as his Fire Department family. It will take some time to process and cope this sudden loss of the Chief.

“Chief Wysong is in all of our hearts, and the loss is enormous! As a prominent staple in the community, Chief’s impact on the community was equally as large as the hole in our hearts! Rest easy Chief, we love you and hope you are able to peacefully rest after one hell of a battle!

“Further information will be made available at a later date in regards to dates for services!”

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency posted on Facebook: “He has achieved success and left his mark on many…he has lived well, laughed often and loved much. He saved lives, led others, and did good for his community. We need more Chief Wysong’s in our life”