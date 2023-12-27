Clinton County Health District (CCHD) announced that Katie Burwinkel has recently received her Master of Public Health from Wright State University.

Burwinkel’s coursework focused on epidemiology, leadership, and health promotion. Also, a graduate of the University of Rio Grande in 2008, Burwinkel earned her Bachelor of Science degree majoring in environmental science with a minor in biology.

“Sincerest of thanks to each person who has helped me with this accomplishment,” said Burwinkel. “With this degree I want to continue to positively impact our communities, using evidence-based practices to improve the environments where we live, work, and play!”

Employed with the CCHD since 2008, Burwinkel currently serves as the CCHD Environmental Health Director — a position she has held since March 1, 2023.

