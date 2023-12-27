Through the week ending Saturday, Dec. 30: The following traffic advisory includes restrictions on the state highway system in Clinton County, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT). All work will be contingent upon the weather. For construction information and statewide information regarding road conditions, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

CONTINUING IMPACT

I-71 Bridge Replacement – Bridge replacement on I-71 over Anderson Fork and Grassy Fork, between the S.R. 134 overpass and the Greene County line. Traffic has been shifted and is being maintained in two lanes in both direction during daytime hours. Single-lane closures may be in effect from 8 p.m. each night to 9 a.m. the following day.