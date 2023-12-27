CLINTON COUNTY — Wildlife officers from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife are investigating a potential record deer taken during the archery hunting season in Clinton County. According to an ODNR news release, the deer was reported to have allegedly been taken by Christopher J. Alexander, 28, of Wilmington, on Nov. 9.

An investigation was launched by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources after information was provided alleging that Alexander failed to obtain the lawfully required written permission prior to hunting on private property.

While the investigation continues, Ohio wildlife officers have seized the antlers, cape, and hunting equipment associated with the alleged unlawful taking of the deer.

The ODNR Division of Wildlife is dedicated to enforcing laws that protect Ohio’s wildlife, according to the release. Input and concern from the public are integral to those enforcement efforts. Anyone who witnesses a wildlife violation in Ohio can call 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437). Reports are kept anonymous. Information that results in a conviction of a wildlife crime may result in a reward.

Ohio wildlife officers have statewide authority to enforce wildlife regulations and protect state lands, waterways, and property.