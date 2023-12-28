The following are upcoming events in Clinton County:

Local Ukraine supporters to gather downtown

As Russia’s war against Ukraine continues, local Ukraine supporters continue their weekly standouts, at the corner of North South and West Locust streets, every Saturday at noon. The standouts are sponsored by the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) and the Empathy Surplus Network USA, and all participants are welcome. Also, financial donations to Merefa, one of Wilmington’s Ukrainian sister cities, can be sent to the Wilmington Yearly Meeting, Pyle Center, Box 1194, 1870 Quaker Way, Wilmington, OH 45177. Please put “Merefa” in the memo line.

Blanchester Booklovers to meet

The next meeting of Booklovers, a Blanchester area book discussion group, will be held at Blanchester Public Library, 110 N. Broadway St., Blanchester, at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 4. The book the group will be discussing is “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman. Anyone interested in participating may call the library at (937) 783-3585 to get a copy of the book. New members are welcome and encouraged to attend. For more information, contact the Blanchester Public Library.

Blood drive to be held in Sabina

Join Solvita Blood Center in celebrating January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the SRWW Joint Fire District community blood drive Monday, Jan. 8 from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 179 South Jackson St., Sabina. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center Jan. 2-March 2 will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.

Regional blood drive to be held

Join Solvita Blood Center in celebrating January National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month by donating at the Clinton Memorial Hospital Regional Health System Wilmington community blood drive Wednesday, Jan. 10 from noon to 6:30 p.m. at 610 West Main St., Wilmington. Schedule an appointment to donate with Solvita (formerly Community Blood Center) on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3220, or at www.donortime.com. Everyone who registers to donate at any Solvita blood drive or the Solvita Dayton Center Jan. 2-March 2 will receive the “Donor Love” long-sleeve, hoodie shirt, while supplies last.