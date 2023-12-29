LEBANON — Competing in the Vega Holiday Hoops Classic Thursday evening, the Wilmington boys basketball team suffered from a lack of offense, losing 34-30 to Bishop Fenwick.

The loss drops Wilmington to 1-7 overall while the Falcons improve to 6-1 on the season.

For most of the opening quarter the Hurricane was victimized by several missed shots and five turnovers. Non-starter Bryson Platt helped the Hurricane avert a scoreless first quarter, scoring a field goal at the 1:00 mark as the Falcons took a 12-2 lead at the first quarter break.

But the second quarter was a different story as Wilmington scored 15 of the first 17 points. Mikey Brown scored seven points, Alex Massie connected on a long-distance trey and Platt’s steal and lay-up put the Hurricane in the lead with just under 3:00 until halftime.

After Fenwick regained the lead at 18-17, Jon Custis connected on the back end of a two-shot free throw opportunity to help the Hurricane tie the game at 18-all at the intermission.

It was a case of the third quarter blues with a sour note for the Hurricane, as they were limited to just four points. Fenwick nursed a 25-22 lead after three.

Platt nailed a long distance trey from the left circle to pull the Hurricane within a 28-27 with 5:26 to play in regulation and Steve Rickman’s second three-pointer of the night made it 2-point Fenwick lead with 2:00 to go. Unfortunately, that was the final basket of the night for the Hurricane.

Hurricane head coach Jaevin Cumberland was pleased with his squad’s effort, following the first few minutes.

“Once we got on track, we seemed to find our way and the kids fought hard. I can accept that and we battled right to the end,” he said.

High point scorer for WHS was Brown with 9, Platt had 7 points, and Rickman added six points. Jayceon Kibler, the leading scorer for the Hurricane, was not in uniform. He is dealing with an injury, Cumberland said.

For the Falcons, two players reached double figures and Derrick Singletary and Bailey Temming each scored 10 points.

The Hurricane will play Talawanda 6 p.m. tonight in the consolation game of the tournament. The Braves lost to host Lebanon 78-41 Thursday night.

SUMMARY

Dec 28, 2023

Vega Holiday Hoops Classic

@Lebanon High School

Fenwick 34, Wilmington 30

(30) WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Brown 2-1-2-9, Jackson 0-0-0-0, Fickert 0-0-0-0, Rickman 0-2-0-6, Platt 2-1-0-7, Custis 0-0-1-1, Massie 1-1-0-5, Cumberland 1-0-0-2, TOTALS 6-5-3-30.

(34) BISHOP FENWICK (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Gavigan 1-0-0-2, Singletary 4-0-2-10, Temming 5-0-0-10, Janeck 3-0-0-6, Costello 0-0-0-0, Ferrarro 0-0-0-0, Sova 1-1-1-6, Boon 0-0-0-0. TOTALS 14-1-3-34.