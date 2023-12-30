BLANCHESTER — Second half offensive struggles spelled doom for Blanchester in a 71-42 loss Friday to Williamsburg.

The SBAAC National Division defeat leaves Blanchester 2-4 overall, 0-3 in the conference.

Williamsburg is in first place in the National Division. WHS is 5-1 overall, 3-0 against league rivals. Clermont Northeastern also is 3-0.

Bryce Sipple led Blanchester with 18 points.

BHS led after one quarter thanks to a three-pointer by Nainoa Tangonan, 14-13.

Williamsburg took the lead in the second quarter but it was still anybody’s game at the halftime break, 34-28.

Blanchester managed just 14 points in the second half, though.

Kaden Cromer had eight points for BHS while Evan Malott and Jansen Wymer had five points each. Tangonan finished with four. Nick Taylor had two points.