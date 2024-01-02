The following are local public meeting dates and information:

Port William-Liberty Twp. Fire to hold special meeting

The Port William-Liberty Township Fire District Board will hold a special meeting on Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. for the purpose of reorganization. The meeting will be at the firehouse, 7211 North State Route 134.

WCS Board of Education to hold organizational meeting

The organizational meeting of the Board of Education of Wilmington City Schools will be held at the Board of Education Offices at 341 S. Nelson Ave. on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 7:15 a.m. All meetings are open to the public.

Board of DD to hold organizational meeting

The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities will hold its organizational meeting on Jan. 16 at 12 p.m. in the administrative conference room at the Nike Center, 4425 State Route 730 in Building D. The board will meet for its regular January meeting immediately afterward.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Jan. 22 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on Feb. 26 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.

Board of Health to hold regular meeting

The Clinton County Board of Health will hold its regular meeting on March 25 at 11 a.m. in the Clinton County Annex Community Room.