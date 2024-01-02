Southern State Community College Theatre invites individuals seeking a lively, creative outlet to join “Shawn’s Improv Workshop.” This exciting class, led by Shawn Thomsen, promises an immersive experience in the art of improvisation, according to a news release.

Open to community members and students age 18 and above, this workshop provides a dynamic platform for exploring the spontaneity and collaborative spirit of improv. Limited to 20 participants, the class will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20, from noon to 2 p.m. in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium, located on Southern State Community College’s Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

Thomsen, who has recently graced the SSCC Theatre stage in productions like “The Diviners,” “Moonlight & Magnolias,” “I Hate Hamlet,” and more, emphasizes, “This workshop is a fantastic opportunity for anyone eager to delve into the world of improvisation. Participants will unleash their creativity, build confidence, and have a blast while learning valuable skills.”

No prior experience is required to join this engaging session. Participants can expect a supportive environment where they’ll develop their improvisational prowess under Thomsen’s guidance.

Pre-registration is required to secure your spot for this free class. Please visit https://calendly.com/sscctheatre/shawns-improv-workshop to reserve your place. For more details about SSCC Theatre and upcoming productions, kindly visit www.sscctheatre.com.