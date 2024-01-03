OWENSVILLE — Led by Connor Yeager, Clermont Northeastern made 51 percent of its field goal attempts Tuesday in a 55-42 win over Blanchester.

The SBAAC National Division contest puts the Wildcats at 2-6 overall and 0-4 in league play.

The Rockets are in first place in the division at 4-0. They are 7-3 in all games.

Bryce Sipple led BHS scorers with 19 points.

Evan Malott had 11 points. Jansen Wymer and Kaden Cromer scored five points each. Nick Taylor finished with two points.

Yeager led CNE with 19 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

The Rockets were in front most the way, 12-6 after one and 23-18 at the half. Blanchester trailed 42-31 after three quarters.

Blanchester won the junior varsity game 52-46 but lost the freshman game 45-30.