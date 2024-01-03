The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health District and is compiled from inspection reports.

Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene.

For a more detailed description of critical and non-critical violations, or to file a public health or food safety complaint about a restaurant, contact the Clinton County Health District by calling 937-382-3829.

Rich Family Meat Shoppe LLC, 230 Main St., Port William

– No employee possesses a food safety manager certificate; all class three facilities must have certification in food safety.

MC’s Bar and Grill LLC, 961 S. South Street, Wilmington

– In the walk-in cooler, containers of sliced tomatoes, diced tomatoes, and sliced mushrooms were found without proper dates. All food items must be labeled with a use-by date within seven days. Gnats were observed in the three-compartment sink, violating the requirement for facilities to be free from insects and pests. It is recommended to promptly contact a licensed pest control operator to address this issue. Additionally, an employee was observed cooking without a hair restraint; it is mandatory for all employees to wear proper hair restraints during food preparation.

Lumberton General, 8295 US Highway 68, Wilmington

– The inspector identified several containers with incorrect date markings. It is crucial to ensure that house-made sauces are appropriately dated for discard within seven days. The person in charge promptly coached other employees to mark items correctly. Regarding sauerkraut, it should only be made using the “quick method” to ensure that the product is discarded on the seventh day from when the cabbage is cut. The inspector discussed the option of contacting the health department if there is continued interest in making sauerkraut. Additionally, the wording on the cottage food should be modified to read, “This product is home-produced.”

Falcon Village, 383 W. Main St., Clarksville

– Potato salad was found in a small display cooler at 44 degrees Fahrenheit. The person in charge promptly adjusted the temperature for cold holding to the required 41 degrees Fahrenheit. An ant spray was observed near pizza rounds, and the inspector emphasized the prohibition of using chemicals in the facility. The facility is advised to contact pest control for appropriate chemical applications. The display case needs adjustment to maintain cold food at the proper temperature; all equipment should be adjusted for optimal functionality. A burnt-out light was noted in the men’s restroom and must be replaced for adequate illumination. There were no documented clean-up procedures for handling vomit and diarrhea incidents. Employees were observed with their hair tied back but not covered; proper hair restraints are required.

Gold Star Chili, Rombach Ave., Wilmington

– Inspector found a sanitizer bucket used for the cutting board at 100 ppm chlorine. The person in charge diluted to 50-100 (max) ppm of chlorine for use on the cutting board. They may also place parchment paper on the board when they are moving food to use to prevent contamination. The inspector also found individually portioned tsc sauces not datemarked with correct date. Person in charge will be training all employee to datemark these items. Male employees were observed with no beard nets and employees without hats. Lexan containers were found with broken corners and they must be replaced for cleanability. Very good handwashing was observed by the inspector.

Clinton Memorial Hospital, 610 W. Main St., Wilmington

– Soft cheeses such as ricotta and feta, with higher moisture content, were observed beyond their seven-day discard date. The person in charge promptly discarded these items to prevent potential illness. Additionally, previously cooked and cooled chicken chunks, dated for eight days, were also discarded. The person in charge has been instructed to provide coaching to all employees on proper discard dates. Notably, seasonal grab-and-go cupcakes lacked ingredient labels, and it is imperative to label all cupcakes. A lexan pan with a crack was observed and must be discarded. Furthermore, two roof leaks were noted and require immediate repair.

Laney’s Cakes, 151 W. Main St., Wilmington

The inspector observed an employee making bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food. To prevent potential contamination, the employee promptly removed the food for discard. Additionally, an opened container of heavy whipping cream was found without a date. It is essential to datemark when opened and discard on day seven. The person in charge promptly discarded the item to control bacterial growth. Unlabeled containers were found on the dry storage shelf, and it is crucial to label them with the common name to prevent misuse. Non-inverted storage ware was also noted on the shelf; it must be inverted to prevent contamination.