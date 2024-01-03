WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations.

The following people received a marriage license in December:

• James Thomas McKown, 73, a dentist, of Greenfield, and Nancy Alice Davis, 72, a social worker, of Wilmington.

• Chalmer Ray Howard, 57, a maintenance tech, and Teresa Marie Fisher, 64, a nurse, both of Sabina.

• Thomas Mark Musselman, 32, an installer, and Kristin Anne Lemaster, 33, an admin, both of Wilmington.

• Alexandra Laurel Hurst, 28, a caregiver, and Courtney Rose Kidwell, 30, a title specialist, both of Wilmington.

• Zachary Taylor Constant, 22, a material handler, and Renee Marie Smith, 22, a manager, both of Wilmington.

• Peyton Douglass Keniston, 18, who served in the U.S. Navy, and Zamarya Antwynette Hanson, 19, a resident assistant, both of Wilmington.

• Ryan James Smith, 40, who works in construction, of Wilmington, and Homana Elizabeth Nebel, 36, a social contractor, of Lebanon.

• Jorge Luis De Dios Velazquez, 37, who works in construction, and Laura Leticia Lopez Hernandez, 31, an accountant, both of Wilmington.