The Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District responded to a reported chimney fire Tuesday afternoon at a Main Street residence in Clarksville. The Fire District also received aid from the Wilmington Fire Department, Salem/Morrow Fire Department, and the Blanchester Marion Township Fire Department. Assistant Chief Andrew Wysong told the News Journal the fire was caused by a malfunctioning wood stove and caused minor damage. No injuries were reported and the occupants were able to return.

