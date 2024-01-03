The judges of the Twelfth District Court of Appeals have elected the court’s presiding and administrative judges for 2024, according to a news release.

Judge Stephen W. Powell, of West Chester, was unanimously elected Presiding Judge of the Court. The presiding judge presides over all court sessions, meetings and other activities involving the court.

Judge Powell has been a member of the Twelfth District Court of Appeals since 1995. Prior to being elected to the court of appeals, Judge Powell served as Butler County Probate judge from 1991 to 1995, and Butler County Court judge from 1989 until 1991.

Judge Matthew R. Byrne, of Maineville, was unanimously elected the Court’s Administrative Judge. The administrative judge is responsible for supervising the administration, docket and calendar of the court. Judge Byrne will also serve as presiding judge when the elected presiding judge is not available.

Judge Byrne was elected to the Twelfth District Court of Appeals in 2020. Before beginning his first term in January 2021, Judge Byrne practiced law at the national law firm of Jackson Lewis P.C. He was a member of the firm’s General Employment Litigation practice group and the Wage and Hour practice group.

The Twelfth District Court of Appeals is located at 1001 Reinartz Boulevard, Middletown, and reviews cases from Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Madison, Preble and Warren counties. The judges on the court currently include Powell and Byrne, as well as Judge Robert A. Hendrickson, of Monroe, Judge Robin N. Piper, of Oxford, and Judge Mike Powell, of Lebanon.