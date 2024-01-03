Wilmington College has announced those students who completed their studies by earning Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Arts or Master of Organizational Leadership degrees following the 2023 fall semester. They are eligible to participate in the College’s 148th-annual Commencement on May 11.

Those graduating with honors are noted with designations as cum laude (3.5-3.74 cumulative grade point average), magna cum laude (3.74-3.90 GPA) and summa cum laude (3.91-4.00 GPA).

WC’s December 2023 local graduates include:

BLANCHESTER – Sophie G. Cornett, Biology – Health Science; Whitney Johnson, Business Administration – Management

CLARKSVILLE – Hannah E. Armstrong, Psychology and Business Administration – Management with a minor in Sociology, Magna Cum Laude; Lillian C. Lentine, Sport Management with a minor in Business Administration; Destiny D. Martin, Biology – Life Science with minors in Chemistry and Psychology, Summa Cum Laude;

GREENFIELD – Allison P. Beatty, Agriculture – Animal Science with a minor in Biology, Cum Laude; Cierra B. Bolender, Adolescent Young Adult Education and English, Cum Laude

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE – Matthew A. Gilmore, Sport Management; Jorden Shaw, Education Studies – Diverse Learning with a minor in Psychology, Magna Cum Laude

WILMINGTON – Kelsey L. Merriam, Biology – Health Science with minors in Chemistry and Spanish; Sydney M. Murtland, Master of Organization Leadership – Organizational Transformation