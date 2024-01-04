COLUMBUS — A dismal second quarter put Wilmington College in a hole it couldn’t dig out of Wednesday in a 68-50 loss to Capital in Ohio Athletic Conference women’s basketball at the Capital Center.

Wilmington (2-9) was led by Cassidy Lovett and ZahKyria Walker who had 15 points each. Walker made 4 of 6 three-point attempts and had 2 steals. Lovett led WC with 3 assists and came up with 2 steals. Stephanie Altstaetter grabbed 10 rebounds.

Wilmington trailed 9-6 after one, despite not making a field goal in the quarter. By the time Lovett made the first field goal, WC trailed 17-8. It was 34-18 at halftime.

Walker led a Quakers charge in the third, 42-33. Natalie Rupp’s basket made it 46-39 Capital late in the third but the Comets pushed the difference back to double digits.

Wilmington returns to Fred Raizk 2 p.m. Saturday as Heidelberg comes to town.

Wilmington College’s 2004 National Championship team will be honored at halftime.