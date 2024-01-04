Corey Fillipovich has resigned as the head football coach at Wilmington College, according to the school’s website.

Fillipovich is making a personal and family decision to leave the Quakers program, citing a desire to spend more time with his wife and children, a report on the website state.

“The opportunity to lead these young men every day and see their progress both on and off the field has been an absolute privilege and I wish nothing but the best for the future of the program,” Fillipovich said.

Senior Director of Athletics Bill Wilson has named Hayden Thomas as interim head coach. Thomas was the offensive coordinator last season.

Thomas was the Ohio Athletic Conference’s (OAC) Assistant Coach of the Year this season. He helped the Quakers to the second most passing touchdowns in the conference with 36. The team ranked third in the OAC in total offense (4,076 yards), yards per game (407.6), passing yards per game (251.8), and passing yards (2,518). The team was fourth in the conference in points (318), and points per game (31.8).

Fillipovich (8-16 as head coach) spent seven seasons with the Quakers, including 24 games as Wilmington’s head coach after being assigned to the position in October 2021, and completing the remaining four games of the 2021 season in place of Bryan Moore.