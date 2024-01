TRENTON — Edgewood had a big second half Wednesday and defeated Wilmington 45-33 in non-league girls basketball.

Wilmington (4-5) led 22-16 at halftime but scored just 11 points in the third and fourth quarters.

The Cougars (3-5) scored 29 points in the second half and won the fourth quarter 18-4 to put the game away.

Rylie Homan had 16 points and seven steals for Edgewood, who totaled 17 steals for the game.