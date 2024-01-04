WILMINGTON — Carter Combs had 23 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists to lead Capital over Wilmington 84-75 Wednesday night at Fred Raizk Arena in Ohio Athletic Conference play.

The Quakers (5-7) trailed throughout as the Comets came out shooting well from the field.

The Capital lead grew to 21 points in the second half. Wilmington closed to within 11 by scoring seven straight points late in the game but could not pull out the win.

Obed Achirem led WC with 14 points and 6 rebounds. Jayden Lewis had 134 points and Matthew Dugue scored 11 off the bench. Domenic Farley had 10 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists.

Wilmington had just 5 turnovers but allowed Capital to shoot 53 percent from the field.

The Quakers are on the road 1 p.m. Saturday in Tiffin as they face Heidelberg.