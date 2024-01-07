LEESBURG — Jerry Trout was fishing for big game Saturday afternoon in the Chad Hodson Classic presented by RoofX.

Against Whiteoak at Fairfield High School, Trout reeled in 10 three-point baskets and finished with a career-high 32 points in the Falcons 87-51 win over Whiteoak.

The Falcons (6-5) and Wildcats were locked in a tight one until the second period.

Clinton-Massie found its stride offensively in the next two periods. With Trout leading the way, the Falcons erupted for 25 points in the second and 25 points in the third.

When the dust settled, the Falcons led 63-42 after three quarter. The onslaught continued in the fourth but the Falcons managed “just 24 points” to close out the win.

The Chad Hodson Classic was started to honor the life and memory of 1998 Fairfield High graduate and former Lions coach Chad Hodson, who passed away in 2019 with lung cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the Classic will be given to the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship which will be annually presented to a Fairfield senior in Hodson’s memory.