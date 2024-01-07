TIFFIN — Wilmington had one of the Ohio Athletic Conference’s top dogs on the ropes at halftime Saturday.

But Heidelberg exploded in the second half and ran away for a 66-52 win over Wilmington.

The Quakers are 5-8 overall, 1-5 in the OAC. The Student Princes are 9-4 overall, 5-1 in the conference.

Heidelberg threatened to run away with things in the first half, leading 24-18 with just under 200 seconds to play in the half.

Domenic Farley and Gavin Heimlich had three-pointers to spark an 8-0 run with Rashid Chisholm capping the outburst with a stickback basket at the buzzer for a 26-24 WC lead.

Wilmington extended its lead to 37-30 early in the second half. But Heidelberg regained its footing and took control of the game with a 15-4 scoring spree.

The Quakers were within 45-44 midway through the half but the Student Princes maintained and grew their lead the rest of the way.

Farley led Wilmington with 16 points. Heimlich, Obed Achirem, Chisholm and Jayden Lewis had eight points each. Chisholm and Heimlich had seven rebounds each while Achirem led WC with three assists and five steals.