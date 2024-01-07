WILMINGTON — Holding off Heidelberg down the stretch, the Wilmington College women’s basketball team picked up its first Ohio Athletic Conference win of the season, 60-56, Saturday at Fred Raizk Arena.

The win came on Alumni Day and in front of the 2004 Wilmington College women’s basketball team which was honored 20 years after claiming the school’s only team national title.

Stephanie Altstaetter had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead Wilmington College. Katie Dryer had nine points and 12 rebounds. Keetyn Hupp had 12 points. Cassidy Lovett had five assists and four steals, both game highs.

Heidelberg led early, including 22-17 at the first quarter break. Altstaetter and Lovett keyed the Quakers rally. Altstaetter had a layup that put WC on top 23-22 and Lovett hit a free throw to give the Quakers a lead they would not relinquish, 29-28.

Dryer had a key three-point play and Altstaetter a couple of free throws down the stretch to help the Quakers maintain the lead.