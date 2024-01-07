MADEIRA — East Clinton was 14th and Blanchester 16th Saturday at the Bob Kearns Invitational wrestling tournament at Madeira High School.

Caleb Sears of Blanchester was the top local finisher, placing fourth at 144 pounds. He lost a heartbreaking 10-9 decision to Landon Windeler of Covington Catholic in the consolation final.

Christopher Rider of East Clinton at 138 pounds and Curtis Singleton also of East Clinton at 144 pounds were both fifth-place finishers.

Blanchester’s Laylla Sears at 106 and East Clinton’s Avery Hughes at 150 were both sixth-place finishers.