FAIRFIELD — Kylie Fisher made the all-tournament team Saturday at the Back to School Bash here at Rollhouse.

Fisher had games of 185 and 215 to finish fourth among all individuals in the 31-team event.

Wilmington had 1,599 through two team games then added 612 in four bakers. The 2,211 qualifying total had the Hurricane as the top seed.

After qualifying for and winning two rounds in the finals, WHS was knocked out of the tournament by Seton in the third round of head-to-head competition.

Clinton-Massie was 17th with 1,269 in two team games and 533 in four bakers.

SUMMARY

Jan 6, 2024

Back To School Bash

@Rollhouse, Fairfield

WIL-Kiley Comberger 122, 178; Kylie Fisher 185, 215; Emily Gerard na, 199; Reagen Reese 138, 150; Izzy Rhoads 147, 139; Sub 126, na; bakers 164, 162, 119, 167

CM-633, 636 (1269) bakers 95, 137, 162, 139 (533)