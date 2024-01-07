LEESBURG — Elle Martin’s career-high 24 points led Wilmington to a 49-40 win over Fairfield Saturday in the Chad Hodson Classic presented by RoofX.

Martin was a consistent scorer for the Hurricane last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

But the WHS junior has struggled this season finding consistency with her shot.

That is until Saturday afternoon.

Martin earned Game MVP honors in leading the Hurricane (5-5) to a big win.

“This was her best game of the year, all-around,” WHS head coach Zach Williams said. “She had a great warmup. She came in to the game attacking on both ends of the floor.”

Martin hit 10 of 16 free throws in the victory.

“She did a great job of getting to the paint, getting to the rim,” Williams said.

But Martin and teammate Miya Nance were in foul trouble early. Nance had all nine of her points in the opening period then struggled with fouls.

Both Martin and Nance missed good time in the third with four fouls each but their teammates were able to “hold them off, get stops and rebounds.”

“It was a good team win,” said Williams.

The Chad Hodson Classic was started to honor the life and memory of 1998 Fairfield High graduate and former Lions coach Chad Hodson, who passed away in 2019 with lung cancer. A portion of the proceeds from the Classic will be given to the Chad Hodson Memorial Scholarship which will be annually presented to a Fairfield senior in Hodson’s memory.