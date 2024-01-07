BELLBROOK — Wilmington finished as team runnerup Saturday in the Bellbrook Invitational wrestling tournament.

Centerville won the tournament with 224 points while the Hurricane placed second with 213. Waynesville was third at 191.

Paul McKnight claimed Wilmington’s lone championship, running through the 215-pound weight class with an unblemished record. He pinned Braden Weeks of Bellbrook in 58 seconds for the championship.

Alonzo Woody was runnerup at 106 pounds, dropping a 12-7 match to Mitch Winfield of Centerville in the title bout.

Josiah Puller was runnerup at 132 pounds, forfeiting his championship match, according to results posted on Baumspage website.

Shane Neal was third at 113 pounds and Max McCoy placed third at 126 pounds. At 144 pounds, Caydn Denniston finished third. In the 285 pound weight class, Jelani Hunter was third.

Christian English finished sixth at 120 pounds and Donavon Perdue was sixth at 190 pounds.