GEORGETOWN — After a fast start, Wilmington had to hold off Western Brown Monday 2,533 to 2,514 in SBAAC American Division bowling here at Community Lanes.

The Hurricane is 3-3 in the American Division. The Broncos are winless at 0-5.

“We came out firing,” WHS coach Austin Smith said. “Four of the five boys scoring above 200.”

WHS had a 1,011 game and a 153-pin lead but things went south in the second team game and the Hurricane lead dwindled to 15 pins.

“A lot of the game two problems were self-inflicted with poor spare shooting leading to almost double the opens from game one,” Smith said.

Wilmington pushed its lead back to a comfortable margin with 200 and 190 in the baker openers. Western Brown had a big third game (215) but WHS held on for the win.

Austin Oglesby led Wilmington with games of 212 and 188. Preston Sholler had a 220 game, Hayden Kelley had a 210 game and Landon Mellinger had a 201 game. Kaleb Hogsett went seven for eight on strikes during the baker games “which was a major key to helping secure the victory,” Smith said.

SUMMARY

Jan 8, 2024

@Community Lanes, Georgetown

Wilmington vs Western Brown

Boys Results

Wilmington 2533, Western Brown 2514

WB: 858, 922 (1780) bakers 148, 180, 215, 191 (734)

WIL: Kaleb Hogsett 168, 124; Hayden Kelley 210, na; Preston Sholler 220, 169; Austin Oglesby 212, 188; Landon Mellinger 201, na; Gavyn Walls na, 136; Eli Caldwell na, 167 (1011, 784) bakers 200, 190, 157, 191 (738)