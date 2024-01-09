GEORGETOWN — The top two teams in the SBAAC National Division were in action Tuesday at Community Lanes when East Clinton faced Georgetown.

The Astro boys go to 11-0 with a big win over the league’s second best team. Georgetown is 5-3 but was no match for EC in a 2,632 to 2,392 match. Lukas Runk had a 224 game and led the Astros with a 412 series.

The Georgetown girls remained unbeaten at 8-0 with an easy win over East Clinton, who had just two bowlers.

Zimri Mahanes had a 318 series for the East Clinton junior varsity boys team that picked up a win over Georgetown.

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2024

@Community Lanes

East Clinton vs Georgetown

Boys Results

East Clinton 2632, Georgetown 2392

GEO: 836, 841 (1677) bakers 174, 180, 190, 171 (715)

EC: Austin Alloy 191, 203; Preston Behr 182, 190; Denver Day 189, 176; Lukas Runk 188, 224; Ricky Kempke 160, 216 (910, 1009) bakers 179, 187, 168, 179 (713)

–

Girls Results

Georgetown 2136, East Clinton 843

GEO: 798, 680 (1478) bakers 196, 160, 168, 134

EC: Liz Williams 87, 70; Serena Williams 103, 111 (190, 181) bakers 120, 113, 141, 98

–

JV Boys Results

East Clinton 1753 Georgetown 609

EC: Dru 84, 116; Austin 126, 120; Jaden 121, 118; Zimri Mahanes 181, 137; Cody Horner 157, 175 (669, 666) bakers 140, 138, 140 (418)