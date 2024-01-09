FELICITY — Despite a big third quarter, East Clinton dropped an SBAAC National Division game on the road Tuesday to Felicity 55-43.

The Astros are 3-8 overall, 0-5 in the National Division. Felicity improves to 5-6 overall, 2-3 in league play.

“Even though we have taken a couple on the chin here, there’s no other locker room I’d rather be in,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “When we connect all the pieces together, we’re going to be a tough team to play.”

Xander Lake led East Clinton with 19 points. Dameon Williams had 13 points.

“Dameon and Xander were really feeling it,” said Snow. “They played well.”

Lake had eight of East Clinton’s nine points in the first period but the Astros trailed 13-9 after one.

The Cardinals pushed the difference to double digits in the second and led 30-18 at the break.

Toby Huff “caught fire and hit some pretty key shots to get us back in it,” Snow said, and drilled a pair of threes in the third. Lake also added six in the third as the Astros tried to rally but the Cardinals held on.

“Offensively I thought we took pretty good shots,” Snow said. “We just struggle to put that little orange ball in the hoop. We played hard, though. These guys bring it every night.

“It was a game of runs and Felicity had more of them than we did. The two big struggles for us is our rebounding and turnovers. We still have some youthfulness to us that we are shaking off.”

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2024

@Felicity-Franklin High School

Felicity 55 East Clinton 43

EC^9^9^18^7^^43

F^13^17^14^11^^55

(43) EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Warner 0-0-0-0 Williams 5-0-3-13 Huff 3-2-0-8 Arnold 0-0-0-0 Roth 0-0-0-0 Crowe 1-0-1-3 Lilly 0-0-0-0 Boggs 0-0-0-0 Lake 7-2-3-19 Gulley 0-0-0-0 Walker 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-4-7-43

(55) FELICITY (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Z Marlow 4-0-0-8 Blevins 2-1-0-5 Blackburn 4-0-0-8 Taulbee 1-0-0-2 Ninichuck 3-0-0-6 Taylor 1-1-2-5 Broadwell 3-0-3-9 Forbes 6-0-0-12