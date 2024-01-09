FRANKLIN — Wilmington’s brief two-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday night as the Hurricane lost in non-league play at Franklin, 62-50.

With the victory, the Wildcats improve to 7-5, while the Hurricane falls to 3-8 on the season.

Kai Cook led the Wildcats with 21 points, including 13 in the second half.

Mikey Brown paced the Hurricane with 19 points. Steven Rickman, off the bench, had 12 points including seven in the second half.

Malachi Cumberland added 10. Jayceon Kibler was contained by the Wildcats’ defense, and was held scoreless during the first three periods and was limited to just one field goal on the night.

After a strong four quarter effort versus Western Brown, WHS head coach Jaevin Cumberland was disappointed in his team’s performance. as they turned it over 15 times and allowed the opposition to score 17 or more in points in three of the quarters.

“We need better intensity from the start … we have to turn the page and get ready for a big game in league play Friday at New Richmond,” Cumberland said.

Franklin took a 17-12 league at the first quarter break, but the second quarter went to the Hurricane, making it a 27-21 contest at halftime.

Wilmington had a strong showing in the third quarter with an 18-point effort and trailed 44-39 going to the fourth.

Franklin had a 9-2 edge in the first three minutes of the fourth quarter, extending the lead to 12 points (53-41).

SUMMARY

Jan 9, 2024

@Darrel Hedric Court, Franklin High School

Wildcats 62, Hurricane 50

W^12^9^18^11^^50

F^17^10^17^18^^62

(50). WILMINGTON (2fg-3fg-ft-tp). Brown 9-0-1-19, Jackson 1-0-0-2, Fickert 0-0-0-0, Rickman 2-2-2-12, Platt 1-1-0-5, Massie 0-0-0-0, Cumberland 4-0-2-10, Kibler 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 18-3-5-50.

(62) FRANKLIN (2fg-3fg-ft-tp) Clark 0-0-0-0. Cook 6-3-0-21, Murphy 3-1-1-10, Sroufe 4-0-3-11, Black 1-2-2-10, Harrison 1-2-0-8, Parker 1-0-0-2. TOTALS 16-8-6-62.