BATAVIA — At this point, it is a matter of when not if for the East Clinton boys bowling team.

The Astros move to 10-0 in the SBAAC National Division with a win over Bethel-Tate Monday at Batavia Bowl. East Clinton won the National Division championship last season.

None of the National Division teams have come close to the Astros this season. Only American Division powerhouse Clinton-Massie has managed to defeat East Clinton in a head-to-head match.

“The boys struggled, making it hard on themselves missing easy spares,” coach Dale Wallace said. “Overall, they did good being off for a week and a half.”

Lukas Runk led East Clinton with games of 190 and 180.

On the girls side, EC had just two bowlers with Serena Williams posting the best score.

SUMMARY

Jan 8, 2024

@Batavia Bowl

East Clinton vs Bethel-Tate

Girls Results

Tigers 1998, Astros 708

BT: 723, 705 (1428) bakers 112, 146, 195, 117 (576)

EC: Serena Williams 88, 86; Liz Williams 79, 84 (167, 170) bakers 72, 84, 103, 112 (371)

Boys Results

Astros 2384, Tigers 2100

BT: 696, 804 (1500) bakers 165, 166, 148, 121 (600)

EC: Austin Alloy 188, 183; Preston Behr 165, 183; Denver Day 134, 190; Lukas Runk 190, 180; Ricky Kempke 166, 128 (843, 864) bakers 159, 150, 181, 187 (677)