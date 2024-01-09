WILMINGTON — This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance program is moving from the traditional MLK Day holiday to Thursday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m., at Wilmington College’s Heiland Theatre in Boyd Cultural Arts Center.

The event is free of charge and open to the public.

Under the theme, “Love Thy NeighborHOOD,” the program will feature guest speakers, reflections, music and dance. The Bible Missionary Baptist Church Praise Team will again this year share their inspiring musical talents while speakers will include Interim President Corey Cockerill, Campus Minister Nancy McCormick; Sigrid Solomon, vice president for student affairs and dean of students; Keely Smith, a senior at the College; Nick Hoover, director of housing; and Chip Murdock, director of the Office of Diversity + Inclusion.

Also, Rayshawn Eastman, WC’s new associate vice president of student engagement, will introduce “The Call,” which will feature drummers and the WC Legacy Dance Troupe. Special performers will be two students from Zimbabwe, sophomore Mathew Maramasaka on drums and freshman Olive Iragena dancing.

Also, Murdock will announce the Kincaid Family Diversity Scholarship and Dr. Ursula McTaggart, associate professor of English, will present the Nedra Gordon Scholarship.