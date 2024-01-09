WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 21-year-old male was arrested for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:26 a.m. on January 1 at the 300 block of East Main Street. The report indicates alcohol was suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 38-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 2:21 p.m. on January 5. The report indicates the incident took place at the 500 block of Prairie Road and indicates drugs were involved.

• Police arrested a 45-year-old male for alleged drug paraphernalia at 3 p.m. on January 6. According to the report, officers located the suspect on Rombach Avenue while on patrol and discovered he had a warrant. A used glass smoking pipe was found, according to the report.

• At 2 a.m. on January 2, police responded to the area of Sugartree and South Walnut on the report of a male subject “who had been shot with a BB gun.” The report lists a 29-year-old Mason male who had apparent minor injuries. No suspect was listed.

• At 1:02 p.m. on January 1, police received a report of someone kicking open a door of an unoccupied residence at the 800 block of Rombach Avenue.

• At 10 p.m. on January 2, police located a subject sitting at an abandoned property. Police identified the subject as a 60-year-old female and located suspected narcotics – including a plastic bag of an unknown substance. Charges are pending upon the lab analysis results.

• At 5:58 p.m. on January 2, police received a report of a debit card being stolen from a 71-year-old male. The report indicates $507 in cash was taken from the victim’s bank account.

• At 9:36 a.m. on January 5, a store on Progress Way reported $189 worth of miscellaneous merchandise was stolen. No suspect was listed.

• At 11:44 a.m. on January 1, police received a report of two buildings on West Sugartree Street being “spray painted and vandalized by an unknown individual.” A 48-year-old male was listed as a victim.

