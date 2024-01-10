BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

**This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, or traffic stops**

Officers handled over 250 calls for service between Dec. 1 and Dec. 31, 2023.

Some of the calls handled include:

-A 33 year-old male was arrested on a warrant through our department for failing to appear on an original charge of assault. The male was taken to the Clinton County Jail.

-An officer took a report of trespassing, which was captured on the caller’s security cameras, in the 300 block of S. Broadway Street. The officer recognized the male, and had previously arrested and charged the same male for trespassing at the same address. A 28-year-old male was arrested and jailed for trespassing.

-An officer responded to a possible overdose in the 100 block of W. Main Street. A 20-year-old male was transported to a local hospital by Blanchester EMS, but was also found to have an active arrest warrant for violating probation, stemming from a charge through Wilmington Police Department. The officer followed the ambulance to the hospital, where the male’s probation officer met them.

-An assault was reported as occurring in the 600 block of Cherry Street; a 15-year-old is listed as the victim, and a 16-year-old is listed as the suspect. Blanchester EMS also responded. This matter was investigated and forwarded to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

-An officer was dispatched to the area of E. Main and Wright Streets for the report of a 15-year-old being threatened by a 14-year-old. This matter is still under investigation.

-A 20-year-old Blanchester man was arrested on a warrant on indictment through the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. He was transferred to a Clinton County deputy, and then jailed at the Clinton County Jail.

-An officer responded to a report of a theft and a trespassing in the 300 block of E. Main Street. The caller reported that their outside cat was stolen by a neighbor, who the reported trespassed to do so. An officer spoke to the other neighbor, and found that the cat belonged to them previously. The matter was handled by both parties agreeing to share the cat mutually.

-A theft in the 1000 block of Cherry Street was reported, where a male is suspected of stealing beer, soda, laundry soap, and bottled water. Video footage was obtained, as well as a photo the employee took of the suspect, and the officer was able to identify the suspect as a 42-year-old Clarksville man. An arrest warrant was requested for the suspect for the charge of theft.

-A 55-year-old Blanchester man was arrested on a warrant out of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office on a probation violation. The man was transferred to a Clinton County Deputy, who transported him to the Clinton County Jail.

-Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of E. Center Street for a fight. A 33-year-old woman and a 41-year-old woman were both charged with disorderly conduct.

-A juvenile reported being harassed on social media by another juvenile. While attempting to speak with the other juvenile, they reported being assaulted by the other half 2 months prior.

-An officer responded to the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for a 20-year-old male possibly overdosing. The male was transported to a local hospital by Blanchester EMS, and was found to be in possession of suspected narcotics. This case remains open, pending crime lab testing.

-Employees at a business in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street reported that two individuals filled two boxes of donuts, and ordered ice cream products while inside the business. The employees reported that the two walked out of the store without paying, and when confronted by employees, they got aggressive and left when employees called 911. The officer watched camera footage, and then located the male and female walking nearby. While arresting the male, the female fled. While booking the male, who would not identify the female, the female came to the police station to turn herself in. A 43-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were charged with theft.

-An officer responded along with Blanchester EMS for a possible death. Upon arrival, an 81-year-old man was found deceased.

-A Blanchester officer was requested to assist Wilmington Police Department in a pursuit that started in Wilmington. The officer was able to successfully deploy stop sticks, which punctured and deflated the suspect vehicle’s tires. The pursuit ended a short time later, and a 35-year-old woman was taken into custody by Wilmington Police officers.

-An officer responded to the 500 block of N. Broadway Street for the report of a domestic with a gun being fired. Clinton County Sheriff’s Office was requested to also respond, as only one officer was on duty. The suspect, a 23-year-old Clarksville man, was listed as the suspect, who fled prior to the officer’s arrival. Additionally, the suspect had warrants for his arrest through Clermont County, and no firearm was located on scene or on the property. An arrest warrant was requested for the suspect for the offense of domestic violence.

-An unruly juvenile was reported in the 5000 block of Oak Grove Avenue, with the suspect being listed as a 17-year-old. Charges were filed with the Clinton County Juvenile Court after presenting the case to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.

-A property owner in the 200 block of S. Wright Street reported finding a shelter built on their property, without their permission, as well as a large amount of trash and debris left by the trespassers. A 44-year-old Blanchester woman and a 43-year-old Blanchester man were both charged with criminal trespassing and littering.

-An officer was called to the 300 block of S. Wright Street, where a resident wanted to report that a family member of a neighbor harassed him. He did not wish for anything to be done, but wanted it documented.

-An officer was called to the 100 block of W. Main Street for two unknown men coming to the caller’s property looking for his adult son. The men were reported as being aggressive, stating that the son owed them money, but left when they were told he was not there.

-An officer was dispatched to the 800 block of Cherry Street for the caller wishing to report their neighbors were harassing him by talking negatively. Later that day, the same caller called again and made comments about his ex-girlfriend and detectives laughing at him. The tenant of the apartment did not wish for the caller to remain there, but he refused to leave. The caller ultimately agreed to go to the hospital, and was transported by Blanchester EMS to an area hospital. That evening, officers were dispatched back to the residence after a caller stated that her boyfriend, since released from the hospital, was hearing voices, and that he was reporting that the FBI was recording him. An officer spoke to the man, who said “I’ll kill them.” The man was transported to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and involuntary emergency hospitalization.

-Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Carr Street for the report of a family member attempting to gain entry to the house. Upon arrival, the caller stated that their father, who no longer lives at the address, attempted to turn the door knob, which was locked. He then departed while the reporting party called dispatch.

-An individual came to the police station requesting assistance with his drug addiction, and wanting help. An officer contacted a local facility, that was able to get the man a bed at a treatment facility in the Dayton area. An officer provided a ride to the man to Wilmington, where he was provided another ride to the treatment facility by a member of a local organization.

-Officers were called to the 200 block of W. Johns Street for a possible domestic dispute. An adult male reported that his mother became upset with him for smoking a cigarette after having a medical procedure and told him he was going to kill himself by doing so. The domestic was unfounded, but the male reported feeling dizzy, and was transported to a local hospital by Blanchester EMS.

-An officer was called to assist the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office in the 100 block of N. Broadway Street, Midland, for the report of a firearm being discharged inside of a residence during a possible domestic dispute. Our officer provided assistance to a deputy on scene until additional deputies arrived.

-A caller reported that a dent was discovered on her vehicle, which she believes her ex-boyfriend caused by hitting her vehicle with an unknown object. The caller also reported that her tire became flat while she was driving, and believed her ex-boyfriend did something to cause it. The caller did not wish to file a report, but wanted it documented.

-A caller reported that her neighbor’s dog had gotten loose and was in her yard, showing the officer video. The video did not appear to be from the same day. An officer spoke to the neighbor, who reported that her dog pulled the stake from the ground and has since fixed it.

-An officer was dispatched to the 200 block of W. Johns Street for a 911 hangup call. The officer observed a man standing in the roadway, who reported that his mother kicked him out of the house. The mother told officers she did not want her adult son to return, and he was advised.

-An officer was called to a possible domestic dispute in the 200 block of S. Wright Street. The caller advised that they heard yelling and that it was the couple that reside in the wooded area. The officer located the female half, who denied living in the woods, stating that she knew it would be trespassing. The domestic dispute was denied by both halves.

-An officer was dispatched to the 900 block of S. Broadway Street for a complaint about a local restaurant. The officer spoke to the caller, who stated they received an incorrect order, and that he did receive a credit, as well as the offer for a new pizza. The caller stated they did not want a pizza at that time, as they had already eaten dinner, and requested a cheaper item for dessert. The caller stated that the order came out and appeared to be smashed with a hand, so he called again, and it was remade and delivered again. The caller stated this time, he observed a hole in the top of the dessert and found it filled with barbeque sauce. The officer suggested that the caller contact management during the day so it could be handled between him and the store.

-A report of trespassing was made in the 100 block of Old S. Broadway Street. The caller stated he told a male, that had been previously arrested for trespass at this property, to leave, and that he became disorderly before leaving. The officer was unable to locate the male. Of note, the caller had allowed the male to return to the property, despite requesting he be trespassed previously. An officer was called back out to this address later in the same day for the same reason; the officer advised the other party that the owner did not want them there, and he departed.

-An officer was dispatched to the 300 block of S. Wright Street for a neighbor dispute. The caller advised that a neighbor blew leaves into his yard. The other neighbor stated that the caller was the one that started it all. Both were advised to move on from this and to just be good neighbors.

-An officer was requested as a peacekeeper while a caseworker with Clinton County Children Services made contact with a family. The officer stood by with no issues occurring.

-An officer was dispatched to the 500 block of W. Main Street, where the caller explained that his family used to reside in a house on E. Fancy Street, and that his deceased relatives are buried there. The caller stated that since the reservoirs are near this property, the village residents are currently drinking his deceased relatives via the drinking water. The caller stated he was concerned there would be retaliation for information he planned to release soon, and the officer assured him that if there were any crimes committed, anyone involved would be charged.

-Officers assisted with an evacuation in the 300 block of E. Center Street for the report of a gas leak.

-A caller, being a contractor at a job site, reported that a tenant at a neighboring property got angry with them when they would not give him scrap metal from the job site, and challenged him to a fight. The caller just wanted extra patrols of the job site, as they were concerned the tenant would attempt to enter the site to remove scrap metal.

-A caller reported that a woman, unknown to him, arrived at his residence in the 100 block of W. Fancy Street, claiming to have met him on a dating app. The woman left in a vehicle when the caller called dispatch.

-An officer was requested to assist the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for a domestic with injuries in the 8000 block of Fairground Road. An officer responded and assisted until deputies arrived.